Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Insider Activity at Avnet

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

