Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ACLS stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

