Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

AX opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

