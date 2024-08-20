BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. BancFirst has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $110.79.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
