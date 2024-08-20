Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

CIB opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

