Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

