Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $326.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $406.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. Bio-Rad Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

