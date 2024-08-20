Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

