Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 3,603 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $280,673.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

