Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $256.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average of $327.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

