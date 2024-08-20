Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,271 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $89.27.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

