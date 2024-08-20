Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 729.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

