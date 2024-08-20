Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 865 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 384.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $159.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,335. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

