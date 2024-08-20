Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 922 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

