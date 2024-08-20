Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vontier by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,935,000 after acquiring an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $60,612,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

