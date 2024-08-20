Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.98. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

