Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.