Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $74,257,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NetApp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

