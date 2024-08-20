Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

