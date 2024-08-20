Blue Trust Inc. Buys 88 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 352.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,308.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,245.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

