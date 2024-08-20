Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $639,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ameren by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
