Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.