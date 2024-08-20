Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 60,870.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 1,357,241 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

