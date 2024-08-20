Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,096 shares of company stock worth $10,358,446. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

