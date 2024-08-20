Blue Trust Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,788,000 after buying an additional 328,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,782,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

