Blue Trust Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kanzhun by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.48. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.