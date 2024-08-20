Blue Trust Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,230,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 185,702 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

