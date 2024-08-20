Blue Trust Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

