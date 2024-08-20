Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3,310.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

