Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 36.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,117,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

