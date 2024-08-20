Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 10,556 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 585.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Stock Up 2.1 %

EXPI stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,074,250 shares in the company, valued at $494,944,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 430,830 shares of company stock worth $5,425,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

