Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,486 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in F.N.B. by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

