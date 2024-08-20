Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.