Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 9,740 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,690 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.