Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 251.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 152,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 470,987 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

