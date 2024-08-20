Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

