Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Announces GBX 2.20 Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

LON BSIF opened at GBX 108.58 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £656.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.84. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £13,168.49 ($17,110.82). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

