Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Braskem Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BAK opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.05. Braskem has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

