Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAERW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.