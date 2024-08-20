Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAERW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

