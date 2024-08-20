Britton Smith Sells 2,508 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 81.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 91.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157,468 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

