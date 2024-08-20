Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.65 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $504.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $508.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after buying an additional 621,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.