Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,054 Shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in God Bless America ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in God Bless America ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,403,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

YALL opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. God Bless America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

God Bless America ETF Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.