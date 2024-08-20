Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 44 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.47. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
