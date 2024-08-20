Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMAY opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

