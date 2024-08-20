Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

