Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $881.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $969.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $946.44.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

