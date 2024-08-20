Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $534.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

