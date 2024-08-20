Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

