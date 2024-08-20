Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $152.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

