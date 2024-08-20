Brookstone Capital Management Buys 5,787 Shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.88% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SHOC opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.87. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

About Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

